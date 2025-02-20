Shreyas Iyer perishes for 15 as Bangladesh make vital breakthrough in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 game [Watch]

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer played a poor shot at the wrong time of the innings to be dismissed for 15 in their ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto took a fairly straightforward catch over his shoulder to give the team a significant breakthrough.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 28th over of the innings sent down by Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur bowled an off-cutter, as Iyer looked to go big on the off-side but managed to get a contact with the toe-end of his bat. Shanto ran back from the edge of the ring and took the catch without much difficulty to give Bangladesh a massive breakthrough, sending Iyer packing for 15 off 17 balls. It was also the 29-year-old's first wicket of the innings.

Ad

Trending

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first but suffered a top-order collapse, thereby slumping to 35/5. However, Jaker Ali and Towhid Hriody dug in, stitching together a 154-run partnership to get their side to a total of 228. Hridoy notably battled cramps to bring up his maiden ODI ton, top-scoring with 100.

Shreyas Iyer came into the Champions Trophy on the back of a sensational ODI series against England

Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Shreyas Iyer had a memorable time in the preceding ODI series against England at home, registering 181 runs in three innings, averaging 60.33 with scores of 59, 44, and 78. Thus, the failure against Bangladesh in Dubai is one of the rare ones in a while.

Ad

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who infamously deprived left-arm spinner Axar Patel of a hat-trick in the first innings by dropping a simple catch at slip, got the Men in Blue to a breezy start. Amid his 36-ball 41, he also crossed 11000 ODI runs, becoming the second-quickest to pass the milestone in the format, doing so in 261 innings.

Amid Towhid Hridoy's ton, Mohammed Shami sizzled with the ball for India, claiming a five-wicket haul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news