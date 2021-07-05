Shreyas Iyer recalls his best sledging experience

Shreyas Iyer has recalled his best sledging experience in an India A vs Australia practice match ahead of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Iyer revealed how opposition wicketkeeper Matthew Wade started his quintessential banter as soon as he came to the crease and how David Warner also tried to provoke him by saying that he's 'trying to impress a few IPL captains'.

The sledging didn't do much good for the Australians as the then 23-year-old Shreyas Iyer started with a six and a boundary and went on to hit a fabulous double-ton.

Proudly narrating the amusing scenes in an interview with The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, the Mumbai batter said:

"There was chirping. It was the best sledging experience I have ever had because it started before I even faced the first ball... I went on to the pitch and we had lost around 2 wickets, I guess, for 30-odd something.

"Before facing the ball, Matthew Wade from behind was like, 'I have this feeling that he's going to go big from the first ball,' he started talking, and then David Warner also came up. So, I hit a six off the first ball of Nathan Lyon. I didn't say anything because I felt that I should keep quiet and then he [Wade] was like, 'I was right on my point.'

"Suddenly David Warner came up and he was like, 'He's batting to show off, there are a few captains here from IPL teams, he's trying to impress them.' On the second ball I hit a four and then went on to score a double hundred!"

Shreyas Iyer's already impressive rise reached newer heights after that match as his performances in the IPL became more consistent. He eventually made his India debut and was handed the captaincy of the Delhi Capitals in 2018.

"Ravi Shastri loves my magic tricks" - Shreyas Iyer

It’s still magic even if you know how it’s done ✅

#666 pic.twitter.com/CAGjBQwiDc — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 13, 2019

Shreyas Iyer also spoke about his much-publicized hobby of dabbling with magic and card tricks.

He revealed that he polishes the skill while traveling with the team and uses tricks on his teammates and even opposition players, adding that head coach Ravi Shastri is one of his biggest fans.

"While travelling specially, while going from one state to another, I usually carry my pack of cards and I show it to my opposition and teammates.

"I obviously started with my teammates - Virat, and Ravi sir, he really loves my magic tricks and he's often like, 'Have you got any new tricks up your sleeves?'.

"They are all interested and they know whenever we play any card games, I should be right away from the cards because I can do some tricks and gamble my way into winning money!"

Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering from a shoulder injury and will be back in action during the second half of IPL 2021.

