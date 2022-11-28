Shreyas Iyer relaxing in New Zealand with 'juniors' Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal

Team India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and teammates Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal seemed to be spending some quality time off the field in New Zealand.

Iyer took to Instagram to post a photo of himself having a laugh with his skipper and the leg-spinner. Both Chahal and Dhawan are senior to Iyer in terms of age as well as experience of playing for Team India.

However, Shreyas Iyer has often posted reels and photos where he has made his teammates dance or pose in a particular way. This is probably why he belovedly called the duo his 'juniors' in the caption of his Instagram post. Here's what the caption read:

"When your ‘senior’ is your ‘junior’ off the field 😅"

The post seemed to display the camraderie between players in the Indian camp, regardless of aspects such as seniority.

Shreyas Iyer is in unreal form in ODIs

There has been a lot of talk about Shreyas Iyer's struggles against the short ball in recent times. However, this hasn't stopped him from consistently scoring big in the ODI format.

One could argue that once the full-strength Indian team is back, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul could be India's preferred No. 4 and No. 5 choices. However, Iyer has given the team management a good headache with his performances, especially in 2022.

In 11 innings this year, Iyer has scored a staggering 566 runs at an outstanding average of 62.88 with five half-centuries and a century to his name. It will be interesting to see whether he can leapfrog Pant and Rahul in the pecking order when India take the field against Bangladesh.

The right-hander will get a chance to further improve his impressive record in 2022 when India meet New Zealand for the third and final ODI on November 30.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Poll : 0 votes