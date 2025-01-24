Shreyas Iyer remains not out despite clear edge leaving J&K players in disbelief during Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

A bizarre incident occurred on Friday, January 24 during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir. The incident involved Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer and opposition bowler Umar Nazir Mir.

On the second ball of the 19th over of Mumbai's second innings, Shreyas attempted to play the delivery through covers but ended up edging it back to the wicket-keeper. The bowler, along with other players, began celebrating and erupted in joy. However, S Ravi, the standing umpire, shockingly did not give Shreyas out.

Despite a clear edge, the Mumbai batter was not given out, which left the Jammu & Kashmir players in absolute disbelief. S Ravi stood unmoved despite the players vehemently questioning the call.

The incident can be seen in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter). It is evident that Shreyas nicked the ball and he even looked behind to the wicket-keeper. A clear noise can also be heard as the ball passed the bat.

Shreyas was batting on eight runs at the time. However, his innings did not last for long as he was eventually dismissed for 17 runs off 16 deliveries by Auqib Nabi. His returns with the bat in this Ranji Trophy encounter have been poor.

Shreyas Iyer and other India stars fail to make impact in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 game for Mumbai

Shreyas managed to score just 11 runs in the first innings of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 encounter against Jammu & Kashmir. Along with him, other India internationals such as Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube also failed to make a significant impact with the bat.

Rohit scored just 3 runs in the first innings. He got a start in the second but failed to convert it, being dismissed for 28 runs. After his poor form in international cricket in Tests, his return to the Ranji Trophy also continues to be disappointing.

Similarly, Jaiswal scored just 4 runs in the first innings and bettered it to 26 in the second essay. Mumbai skipper Rahane (12 and 16) also failed in both the innings.

In a horrendous show, all-rounder Shivam Dube registered ducks on both occassions. Only Shardul Thakur, who scored a fighting fifty in the first innings, has been successful with the bat.

