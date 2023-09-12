Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 match vs Sri Lanka - Reports

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka. Iyer missed the last game against Pakistan due to back spasms. His back issues continue to hurt him as he is set to miss today's (September 12) game at the R Premadasa Stadium as well.

Shreyas Iyer made his return from a long injury break in the Asia Cup 2023 group-stage match against Pakistan. He scored 14 runs off nine balls in that game. Later in the group stage, Iyer only fielded against Nepal as India won the match by 10 wickets.

Just before the toss of the Super Fours round match between India and Pakistan, Iyer faced back issues. As a result, the Indian team management had to leave him out of the playing XI.

Now, according to a report by Cricbuzz, Iyer will not return to the playing XI for today's match against Sri Lanka. The BCCI managers, NCA staff and the team management members in Colombo have been monitoring him.

KL Rahul took Shreyas Iyer's place in India's playing XI 5 minutes before toss against Pakistan

Indian captain Rohit Sharma disclosed that KL Rahul got to know about his inclusion in the playing XI just five minutes before the toss of the match against Pakistan in the Super Fours round. Sharma said at the post-match presentation:

"And then KL, to return from injury and then find out 5 minutes before the toss that he's playing, and to perform the way he did, it shows the mindset of the player."

It looks like Shreyas Iyer got hurt during the warm-up session at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (September 10). He will be keen to return to full fitness soon and be available for selection for the match against Bangladesh on Friday (September 15). Rahul scored a hundred in Iyer's absence yesterday (September 11) against Pakistan.