Shreyas Iyer's back injury flares up once again; doubtful for start of IPL 2024: Reports

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer's constant back issues have taken a turn for the worse as the right-hander may miss the initial few games of the IPL 2024 season. According to a report by The Times of India, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper has flared up the back injury for which he had undergone surgery and missed the IPL 2023 season.

Featuring for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, Iyer smashed a brilliant 95 to put his team in a strong position. But during the innings, he reportedly took treatment twice for back spasms and then went to the hospital for scans, not taking the field at all on Day 4.

According to the aforementioned organization, a source has claimed that Shreyas Iyer may not be taking the field even on Day 5. Here's what the source said:

"It’s not looking good. It’s the same back injury which has got aggravated. It’s unlikely that he (Iyer) will take the field on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final. He is in danger of missing the initial matches of the IPL."

Iyer had reportedly informed the Indian team management as well about the discomfort he faced after facing 30-40 balls and even informed the Mumbai team about him being unfit for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda.

Shreyas Iyer has been stripped of a BCCI central contract

After being dropped from the Test squad against England, Shreyas Iyer was also not considered in the latest round of the BCCI central contract alongside Ishan Kishan. The main reason many believe is because of the duo not turning up for their respective Ranji Trophy sides.

The medical team at the NCA had reportedly cleared Iyer for the quarterfinal and perhaps that's why the right-hander not turning up might have gone against him. Iyer did play in the semifinal and made a major contribution in the final, but the extent of his back injury aggravation is still unclear.

As far as the Ranji Trophy final is concerned, Vidarbha are 248/5 in their chase of a mammoth 538. Mumbai need five wickets to seal their 42nd title in the competition, while Vidarbha need 290 runs more on Day 5 to script a fairytale comeback.