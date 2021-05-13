Shreyas Iyer's recovery delayed due to Covid restrictions, likely to be fit by September - Reports

Shreyas Iyer's recovery process has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic-imposed restrictions. The 26-year-old is expected to attain match-fitness only by September, just in time for the T20 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer sustained a shoulder injury during the white-ball series between India and England. He underwent surgery in April and was expected to be out of action for 4-5 weeks.

However, according to a report in timesnownews.com, the Delhi Capitals skipper's recovery sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) have been hit due to the rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka.

"His recovery process has been delayed. He was to go to NCA for the recovery sessions. But due to rising cases in Karnakata, it was delayed. He has been undergoing recovery sessions in consultation with BCCI medical department in Mumbai itself," a source said in the report.

The source also confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be available for the second half of the IPL.

"Experts believe there is no point rushing him on the field in this scenario even if it means an additional month or so to get him fully fit. Shreyas Iyer is an important aspect of the Indian team’s scheme of things for the T20 World Cup. And now with the postponed IPL likely to be held in September, Iyer will be just in time to feature for his franchise for the remaining games," the source further added.

Work in progress 🚧 Watch this space 😏 pic.twitter.com/HyVC8036yh — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 13, 2021

This means that Shreyas Iyer will have to sit out the impending tour to Sri Lanka, which will feature most of India's limited-overs specialists. He will also have to miss playing for Lancashire in the Royal London Cup, against a month-long contract he signed just before the IPL.

Delhi Capitals topped the table in IPL 2021 in Shreyas Iyer's absence

Shreyas Iyer (left) and Rishabh Pant

Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant didn't let fans miss Shreyas Iyer too much during IPL 2021. The wicketkeeper-batsman led the team to a top-of-the-table finish in the first half of the season with 6 wins from 8 games.

It is expected that if Shreyas Iyer returns to the fold before the season resumes, he will take over the reins of the franchise once again.

.@RishabhPant17, @MohammadKaif and Avesh Khan have gotten their first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine 💪🏼💉



Get yours too. Register on https://t.co/uFeQxl0sAc, get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity and encourage your friends and family to do the same 🙌🏼#DilDikhaDilli pic.twitter.com/QXwwje3b1p — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 13, 2021