Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta shares heartfelt post after Mumbai batter smashes 95 in Ranji Trophy 2024 final

Mumbai and Team India batter Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta shared a heartwarming post on social media after the under-fire cricketer scored a crucial 95 on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final on Tuesday, March 12.

Shreyas, who was dropped from the Indian team for the last three Tests against England, was dismissed by Umesh Yadav for 7 in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Vidarbha, being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The right-handed batter made up for his first-innings failure with an impressive 95 off 111 balls in the second innings as Mumbai played themselves into a commanding position in the match. Shreyas struck 10 fours and three sixes in his innings, adding 168 runs for the fourth wicket with Musheer Khan (136).

Reacting to the batter’s excellent effort, his sister Shresta took to her Instagram handle and shared a story, which included pictures of Shreyas' crucial knocks in two Ranji Trophy finals. The first one was his 117 off 142 balls in the 2015/16 edition against Saurashtra in Pune. The second was his knock against Vidarbha on Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final.

Shresta shared the Instagram story with a nazar amulet (evil eye) and red heart emoji.

A screenshot of Shresta Iyer’s Instagram story

Incidentally, Shreyas was named Player of the Match for his hundred against Saurashtra in the 2015/16 Ranji Trophy final as Mumbai registered a thumping win by an innings and 21 runs.

The 29-year-old cricketer has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately. He was dropped from the Indian Test team following a string of low scores. The BCCI also excluded the cricketer from the new central contracts list after the Mumbai batter did not turn out for his team in the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal despite clear instructions from the Indian cricket board.

“Nobody is out of picture” - Rahul Dravid opens up on Shreyas, Ishan Kishan situation

Apart from Shreyas, keeper-batter Ishan Kishan was also axed from the BCCI contracts list as he too did not turn out for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. Following their exclusion, some concerns grew about the future of the duo. At a press conference during the India-England series, though, Team India's head coach asserted that the players were not out of the picture.

"They are always in the mix. Nobody is out of picture. Everyone who's playing domestic cricket is in the mix. It's just a question of, hopefully, them getting back and fit, playing cricket, and forcing the selectors to pick them again," Dravid commented.

Expand Tweet

While Shreyas played in the first two Tests of the England series, Kishan’s last match for India was a T20I against Australia in November 2023.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App