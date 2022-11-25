Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan shine as Team India post 306/7 in 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland

Shreyas Iyer (80 off 76), Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77) and Shubman Gill (50 off 65) came up with impressive performances as Team India put up 306/7 in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday, November 25. Washington Sundar (37* off 16) also chipped in with a brilliant cameo at the end as the Men in Blue posted a competitive after losing the toss and being sent in to bat.

Team India openers Dhawan and Gill added 124 for the first wicket. While Gill managed a couple of sixes off Matt Henry’s bowling, India’s start was relatively sedate as they reached 40/0 in 10 overs.

Dhawan then opened up a bit and found a few crucial boundaries. He also brought up his half-century with a four, hitting Adam Milne towards wide long-on. At the other end, Gill reached a patient 64-ball fifty with a single off Tim Southee (3/73).

Both Team India openers fell in quick succession as New Zealand’s bowlers fought back. Gill chipped a delivery from Lockie Ferguson (3/59) to deep square leg. In the next over, Men in Blue skipper Dhawan sliced a drive off Southee to backward point. India reached 128/2 at the halfway stage of their innings.

BCCI @BCCI & was our top performer from the first innings of the #TeamIndia



A summary of his batting display @ShreyasIyer15 scored a fine& was our top performer from the first innings of the #NZvIND ODI series openerA summary of his batting display @ShreyasIyer15 scored a fine 8⃣0⃣ & was our top performer from the first innings of the #NZvIND ODI series opener 👌👌 #TeamIndia A summary of his batting display 🔽 https://t.co/C8IrCcEGi3

Shreyas made a statement of intent by upper-cutting the first ball of the 26th over for Ferguson from a maximum over deep third man. However, the Kiwi speedster set India back by dismissing Rishabh Pant (15) and Suryakumar Yadav (four) in the 33rd over.

Pant’s poor run continued as he dragged a pull onto his stumps, while Suryakumar nicked a length delivery in the corridor to slip.

Shreyas and Samson rebuild for Team India before Sundar tees off

Shreyas and Samson (36 off 38) lifted the visitors, adding 94 runs for the fifth wicket. The former mixed caution and aggression smartly during his impressive knock.

Shreyas hammered Southee for a four to deep midwicket and a six over long-on as the Men in Blue reached 210/4 after 40 overs. After reaching a 56-ball fifty, he charged down the pitch and launched left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for a maximum. Samson was content rotating the strike and scoring at around a run-a-ball.

The partnership was broken when Samson fell to Milne, trying to break free. He skied the delivery and Glenn Phillips took a well-judged catch, running in from deep square leg. Sundar then came in and played a terrific cameo to aid Shreyas.

Sundar went after Henry in the penultimate over and clubbed him for 4, 4, and 6 off consecutive deliveries in the penultimate over. Shreyas’ fine innings ended when he pulled Southee to midwicket in the last over.

Southee also dismissed Shardul Thakur (one) off the last ball courtesy of a brilliant catch by Tom Latham, but Team India had crossed the 300-run mark.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 1st ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.

Poll : Will India be able to whitewash ODI series against NZ? Yes No 12 votes