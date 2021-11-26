[Watch] Shreyas Iyer slams century on his Test debut against New Zealand 

Flamboyant Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer has scored a ton on Day 2 of his maiden Test match against New Zealand.The 24-year old became the sixteenth Indian player to reach a three-figure mark on debut.

Operating on 98*, Iyer got to his century by tapping the ball behind point off Kyle Jamieson's bowling. He had enough time to hustle for a brace and complete his century. You can watch his century celebrations below:

After getting to his maiden Test century, the right-hander took off his helmet and gave a subtle kiss to the Indian badge on it.

Coming out to bat in a crunch situation, Iyer delivered stamped his authority from the onset and didn't let the Kiwi bowlers overpower him.

Iyer managed to reach his maiden Test half-century during the 68th over on Day 1. By the end of the day play yesterday, the right-hander was unbeaten on 75 and had built a crucial 5th-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (50*).

Iyer started the Day 2 with a beautiful flick off the pads. He hit four more boundaries before reaching his century.

Tim Southee's fifer has brought New Zealand back into the game

Kiwi pacer Tim Southee produced a magnificent spell in the morning session of Day 2. India were in a commanding position at 258/4 but the right-arm pacer's spirited spell helped New Zealand comeback into the game.

Southee first cleaned up a set batter in Ravindra Jadeja before finding an outside edge of Saha's willow. His biggest scalp came after the drinks interval when he sent Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion.

Southee completed his five-for with a seam-up delivery against Axar Patel. Tim Southee became the first visiting bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Kanpur since January 1980.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav are out at the crease with the scoreboard at 339 for the loss of 8 wickets.

