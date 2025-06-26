Shreyas Iyer spotted with his mom at Mumbai airport amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer was recently seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with his mother, Rohini. The 30-year-old is not part of the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. The Mumbai cricketer had been vacationing in Kazakhstan and Dubai before returning to India on Wednesday, June 25.

A video capturing the mother-son moment was shared by the Instagram account @sneyhzala.

Watch the video here:

Trending

Shreyas Iyer was last seen in action during the T20 Mumbai 2025 tournament, captaining the SoBo Mumbai Falcons. His side made it to the championship clash, taking on Siddhesh Lad’s Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on June 12.

Batting first, the Falcons posted 157/4 in their 20 overs. Mayuresh Tandel led the charge with an unbeaten 50 off 32 balls, while Harsh Aghav provided solid support with a quickfire 45* off 28 deliveries. However, skipper Iyer had a quiet outing, managing just 12 runs off 17 balls.

In response, Chinmay Sutar anchored the Royals' chase with a composed 53 off 49 balls, while Awais Khan Naushad played a crucial cameo, smashing 38 off 24. The Royals reached the target with four balls to spare, sealing a five-wicket win and lifting the T20 Mumbai 2025 title.

Shreyas Iyer also suffered heartbreak during IPL 2025

In his maiden season as captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer delivered an impressive campaign, guiding the team to the top of the points table with 19 points.

PBKS suffered a setback in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but bounced back strongly, defeating Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to secure their second-ever appearance in an IPL final.

However, their title hopes were dashed once again as they fell short in the final against RCB in Ahmedabad, extending their 18-year wait for a maiden IPL trophy. On a personal front, Iyer had a solid tournament, amassing 604 runs in 17 innings at an average of 50.33 and a blistering strike rate of 175.07, which included six half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news