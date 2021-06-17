Shreyas Iyer sprints on the field, shows signs of attaining full fitness soon [Watch]

Shreyas Iyer continues to work hard on his fitness as he recovers from a shoulder surgery. In a recent post on his social media account, the Delhi Capitals (DC) star can be seen sprinting on the field.

Iyer suffered a shoulder injury while fielding for the Indian cricket team in an ODI match against England at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The 26-year-old underwent surgery which put him on the sidelines during the first phase of IPL 2021.

The selectors allowed him some more rest by not including him in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka next month. Shreyas Iyer has been regularly posting photos and videos of himself on Instagram to update fans about his recovery.

Shreyas Iyer's latest video on his Instagram story shows the cricketer sprinting as he speeds up his recovery. He posted a selfie of himself in the next story and reminded fans that it was the 70th day of his rehab.

"How is your week going?" Shreyas Iyer captioned the brief clip.

IPL 2021's second phase will be crucial for Shreyas Iyer

As mentioned earlier, a surgery kept Shreyas Iyer away from the first phase of IPL 2021. In his absence, the Delhi Capitals played under Rishabh Pant's captaincy and performed exceptionally well.

Shreyas Iyer has not played a single cricket match after getting injured

However, Iyer, who led the Delhi Capitals to the playoffs the last two seasons, will most likely take over the team's reins from Pant when he comes back. The Delhi franchise, which currently leads the IPL 2021 points table, looks well-placed for a spot in the top-4 this year as well.

Shreyas Iyer should be fully fit to play in the second phase of IPL 2021 in September and October. If the 26-year-old performs well, he could cement his place in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee