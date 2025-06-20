Shreyas Iyer vacations in Kazakhstan post T20 Mumbai League [Watch]

Star Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is currently vacationing in Kazakhstan following the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Shreyas played for the SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the recently concluded T20 league in Mumbai.

Iyer was seen in a car with two of his friends, one of whom was Siddesh Lad, a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy star, who represented the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in the T20 Mumbai League.

The trio were also spotted posing for pictures in the video posted by a fan. Shreyas Iyer was in a white shirt with shorts and black shades, while Siddesh Lad was in a grey t-shirt with a cap and shades.

Here is the video and the picture posted by fans on X (formerly Twitter):

Back-to-back heartbreaks for Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer played two T20 finals over the last month, but unfortunately lost both. He was acquired by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a massive ₹26.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, and was also named the captain of the team.

He did an exceptional job leading PBKS in the IPL 2025 season. They were among the most consistent teams and played excellent cricket throughout, finishing at the top of the league table with nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches.

They faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first qualifier but lost the game. While they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator and made the finals eventually, they lost by six runs to eventual champions RCB.

Right after the IPL 2025 season, Shreyas Iyer played the T20 Mumbai League, featuring for the SoBo Mumbai Falcons. The Falcons, under Shreyas, finished second after the league stage. They beat Namo Bandra Blasters in the semi-final by five wickets.

However, they faced a defeat in the final against Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals by five wickets.

