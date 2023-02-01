Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's massive record with 126*(63) in IND vs NZ 2023 3rd T20I 

Shubman Gill shattered many records during his excellent knock of 126 runs from 63 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, February 1. One of them was previously held by Virat Kohli.

Opening the innings for Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill smacked an unbeaten 63-ball 126. With this innings, Gill has set a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20I cricket history.

Virat Kohli played a knock of 122 runs against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s round last year. Shubman Gill has broken Kohli's record with his 126-run innings.

Shubman Gill smashed 12 fours and 7 sixes in his fantastic innings

Shubman Gill started his innings with some confident punch shots on the off-side against Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson and Ben Lister. He timed the ball to perfection and seemed set for a big score.

Gill had scored big in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, but he struggled to replicate the same in the T20I format versus the same opponents. The right-handed batter ended his poor run in T20I cricket with a century earlier today.

In total, Shubman smashed 12 fours and seven sixes. India lost Ishan Kishan's wicket in the second over of the innings but Gill joined hands with Rahul Tripathi to rebuild the innings. The duo stitched together a partnership of 80 runs off seven overs.

Tripathi lost his wicket to Ish Sodhi, but Gill remained not out till the end of the innings.

Cameos from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya entertained the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India finished with a mammoth total of 234/4 in their 20 overs. Chasing 235 will be a challenging task for the young Kiwi lineup.

