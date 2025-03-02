Shubman Gill burns a review after being trapped in front by Matt Henry for just 2 runs in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill departed after scoring just two runs off seven deliveries in the 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage match against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2. The right-handed batter was trapped in front by Matt Henry in the early stages of the contest, and tried challenging the on-field decision with a review, only for the call to be upheld.

The No. 1 ranked batter, in a rich vein of form, opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma after New Zealand opted to bowl first. He was tested straight away by Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson with the new ball as there was movement in the air and off the pitch too.

After a jittery stay at the crease which included a couple of singles, Gill was struck on the pads against a full delivery by Matt Henry. The batter moved across and tried to flick the ball towards fine leg. However, the ball nipped back in just a touch to evade Gill's bat and strike his leg.

On-field umpire Michael Gough obliged to New Zealand's appeal while Gill decided to take the review. Ultra edge showed no spike, while DRS showcased three reds to mark a disappointing outing for Gill.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Gill had kickstarted his Champions Trophy campaign with a ton against Bangladesh, and had followed it up with a fluent knock of 46 against Pakistan as well. Interestingly, Matt Henry had dismissed Gill in his maiden ODI tour back in 2019.

Team India land in early trouble as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli depart shortly after Shubman Gill

The Men in Blue have had the luxury of a strong start by the opening batters in their recent matches. However, this time around, the middle order has been exposed early, with the top order back in the pavilion inside the first powerplay itself.

Shortly after Gill's dismissal, skipper Rohit Sharma also perished for 15 runs after mistiming a pull shot off Kyle Jamieson. Kohli, on the other hand, had to depart after a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips after scoring just 11 runs.

As of writing, India are placed at 30-3 in the seventh over.

