'Shubman Gill can play for the next 10 years for India' - Michael Hussey

Popularly known as Mr. Cricket, Michael Hussey has heaped praise on India's latest debutant Shubman Gill. Hussey remarked that the 21-year-old batsman could be an asset to Indian cricket for the next 10 years.

Shubman Gill was one of the shining stars in India's clinical eight-wicket victory in the second Test in Melbourne. The youngster came into the game with no baggage of the defeat in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, and batted with sheer aplomb.

Against one of the world's fiercest bowling attacks, Shubman Gill scored a fighting 45 in his debut innings. He backed it up with a superb 35 not out in the second innings that came off just 36 balls. Both knocks were embellished with admirable straight drives and classy pull-shots.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Michael Hussey said India should have played Shubman Gill in the first Test as well.

“Shubman Gill… what a classy player. Here’s a player who can play for the next 10 years for India. He looks classical and maybe he should have played the first Test in the first place,” said Hussey.

Gill came into the side as a replacement for the under-performing Prithvi Shaw, and is looking to cement his position in the playing XI.

Shubman Gill's emergence promises to solve India's opening woes

Shubman Gill

More often that not, the Indian Test side has struggled with opening partnerships in Australia. Shubman Gill has shown signs of solving one half of that problem.

Like every other batsman, Gill also rode his luck in a few moments in the match, surviving nicks that went behind the wicket. However, a striking feature of his batting was his conviction to forget the false shots and reset instantly.

For multiple times in the second Test, Gill was beaten by Pat Cummins. But instead of getting bogged down, the batsman replied with confident strokes on the ensuing deliveries.

In some ways, Gill's attitude epitomized the Indian team's character as well. Michael Hussey pointed out the same and hailed the clinical comeback by the visitors.

“I felt as though coming into this Test, there sure will be changes. That’s a lot to be made after. As Rahane said, India played pretty well in the first Test, they just had one bad 90-minutes and it was all over. But over here, I think they have pulled the right reigns. They really have," Hussey stated.

Ajinkya Rahane and co. have leveled the series in some style. However, the job isn't done yet. They will have to try and carry this momentum into the third Test set to start from January 7.