Shubman Gill gets warning from umpire after Travis Head’s catch in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [In Picture]

Team India star Shubman Gill was warned by the umpire during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia on Tuesday, March 4, in Dubai. The on-field umpire had a word with Gill after he took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Australian opener Travis Head.

Head got off to a fine start after he was dropped early on by Mohammed Shami. The left-hander looked on song, smashing 5 fours and 2 sixes in his 39-run knock. However, he was dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy on the second ball of the ninth over.

Head miscued an attempted lofted shot as Shubman Gill, who was fielding at long-off, took a brilliant running catch, covering ground and holding on, to get rid of the dangerous batter. Gill threw the ball away in celebration almost immediately after having taken the catch.

Therefore, he was warned by the umpire to hold on to the catch for a little longer just to make sure he was in complete control of the same.

Head's wicket came as a big relief for India as he was looking set for a big innings in the ongoing semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shubman Gill's performance in 2025 Champions Trophy so far

Talking about his batting performance in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, Shubman Gill has done well and is India's second-highest run-scorer (before start of semifinal).

He has scored 149 runs from three games at an average of 74.50 with an unbeaten century as well, which came in India's opening match against Bangladesh. On a slightly tricky surface, Gill scored an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes, as India chased down 229 runs to win by six wickets.

In the next game against Pakistan, he started well, scoring 46 runs off 52 balls including 7 fours. Unfortunately, he failed to convert the start into a big score. The only instance in this tournament where Shubman Gill failed to get going came in India's previous game against New Zealand where he was dismissed for 2 runs off 7 balls.

However, he will back himself to come good against Australia in the crucial ongoing semifinal fixture as the Men in Blue aim for a spot in the final.

