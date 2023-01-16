Shubman Gill hails Team India’s throwdown specialists: “These 3 guys combined would have around 1200-1500 wickets easily”

Opener Shubman Gill praised Team India’s throwdown specialists, stating that the hard work they put in behind the scenes gives players the confidence to perform at the top level.

Gill notched up his second ODI century in the third game of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The 23-year-old and Virat Kohli (166*) added 131 for the second wicket as Team India posted a massive 390/5, batting first. Mohammed Siraj then claimed a four-fer as the hosts bundled out Sri Lanka for 73 in 22 overs.

In a post-match interaction featuring Team India’s two centurions from Thiruvananthapuram, Kohli introduced the side's three throwdown specialists to the audience - Raghu, Nuwan, and Daya. Hailing the trio, Gill quipped on bcci.tv:

“These three guys combined would have around 1200-1500 wickets easily.” On a serious note, he added, “They put in a lot of hard work and help us prepare in any condition that we want to play in or any sort of specific condition that we want to practice before going in a match. These are the people that give us the confidence that we can perform at this level.”

Gill struck 116 off 97 balls against the Sri Lankans on Sunday in the third ODI, smashing 14 fours and two sixes.

“They challenge us in the nets like any 145-150 pace bowler would do” - Virat Kohli on Team India’s throwdown specialists

Sharing his thoughts on Team India’s throwdown specialists, Kohli paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the team, giving them a lot of credit for his success. The 34-year-old commented:

“All three, in my honest opinion, have given us world class practice every day. They challenge us in the nets like any 145-150 pace bowler would do in a game. They are always trying to get us out and make sure that they test us regularly. At times, it feels very intense, but for me that has been the difference in my career.

"From where I was as a cricketer before I started getting this kind of practice to where I am today, a lot of credit has to go to how these guys have given us practice regularly. Their contribution has been unbelievable. You guys should remember their names and faces, because behind our success, a lot of effort is put in by these guys.”

Kohli was named Player of the Match in Thiruvananthapuram for his terrific hundred. He was also named Player of the Series for scoring 283 runs in three matches at an average of 141.50 and a strike rate of 137.38.

