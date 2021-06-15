Shubman Gill can't hide his excitement for the Indian women team's one-off Test against England

Shubman Gill wished the Indian women's team the best of luck for their historic Test match against England which starts tomorrow at Bristol. The Indian women's team will be in action in the longest format for the first time since November 2014.

The one-off Test will be followed by a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series but it is fair to say that all eyes will be on the Test.

Extending his best wishes to the women's team, Shubman Gill tweeted:

"1 day to go for the historic test match. Wishing our Indian women's team all the best."

1 day to go for the historic test match 💪 Wishing our Indian women's team all the best. 🇮🇳@BCCIWomen — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) June 15, 2021

Veterans like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, whose careers have spanned almost two decades in international cricket, will be playing just their 11th Test match if they feature in the playing XI tomorrow.

The last time the Indian women's team locked horns with England in Tests was in 2014 when the former emerged victorious by six wickets at Wormsley.

"Let's hope we continue to have the bilateral series where all three formats are there" - Indian skipper Mithali Raj

As the Indian women's team gears up for the challenge against England, skipper Mithali Raj hopes this series will pave the way for more three-format bilateral series in women's cricket.

"I feel that this Test match and the pink ball Test in Australia is just the beginning of having a three-format bilateral series and that will clearly help the overall standard of women's cricket. It's good to have the Test match in the series. We have the One-Day and T20s, maybe in the coming years it might also lead to say a World Test Championship, you never know. This is just the beginning.

"Let's hope we continue to have the bilateral series where all three formats are there." Mithali Raj said in a press conference on the eve of the Test match.

The women's team are later set to tour Australia in September where they will once again play a one-off Test, a 3-match T20I and a three-match 50-over series. The one-off Test against Australia will be a day-night encounter set to be played with the pink ball.

Edited by Prem Deshpande