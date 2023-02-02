“Shubman Gill knew if he doesn’t perform, he might not be considered for next T20I” – Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has praised Shubman Gill for his maiden T20I century in the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

The former Pakistan off-spinner credited the right-hander for delivering in a do-or-die tie as the latter shut down his critics in style. He reserved special praise for Gill’s excellent shot-making, which made him stand out from the rest.

The 23-year-old scored an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls, including seven sixes and 12 fours. Team India won by a mammoth 168 runs and sealed the T20I series 2-1. Gill delivered after his below-par scores of 7 and 11 in the first two T20Is against the Blackcaps.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“Shubman Gill knew it was a do-or-die situation. He knew if he doesn’t perform, he might not be considered for the next T20I. He proved that he is also a class player in T20Is.”

He continued:

“Shubman Gill replied to all his critics with his outstanding, electrifying batting. No doubt, he has played only six T20Is. It looked like he was not a T20 player in the first five innings but today, he batted with class and hit proper cricketing shots. He struggles initially, but once set, he meets the ball with the middle of the bat. The ball only goes out of the ground.”

“T20 is not just about hitting sixes and experimental shots” – Danish Kaneria on Shubman Gill

Danish Kaneria further praised Shubman Gill for his low-risk game. He wants the budding cricketers to learn to play like him instead of playing experimental shots now and then.

The former Pakistan cricketer said:

“T20 is not just about hitting sixes and experimental shots. You can play cricketing shots and score hundred, good innings.”

He added:

“The bowlers had no clue where to bowl to him. His shot selections were spectacular. I think it was outstanding innings to remember for a long time.”

Gill will next be seen playing in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home. The first of the four-Test series will begin in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

