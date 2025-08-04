Shubman Gill opens up on biggest lesson learnt as captain after grueling ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

India captain Shubman Gill said that his biggest lesson from his first series as Test skipper was not to give up in any situation. The 25-year-old was appointed the new Test captain after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format in May 2025.

Gill made 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40. He broke a plethora of records as a batter in his first series as captain and was inarguably the best Indian batter across all five Tests.

"That we never give up," Gill told Michael Atherton in the post-match presentation on Day 5 at The Oval (via Cricbuzz).

The right-handed batter also reflected on his performance in the series, admitting that he was happy to have achieved the goal of being the best batter at the end of the series. He made four centuries in five Tests, including a hundred in both innings in the second Test at Edgbaston.

"Feels very rewarding, there were certain things I wanted to work on as a batter and it was a goal to end as the best batter of this series, glad to get that goal," he said.

Shubman Gill opens up about captaining pacer Mohammed Siraj in Test cricket

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj rose to become the leader of India's bowling attack. He took nine wickets in the final Test at The Oval to deservedly win the Player of the match award.

Shubman Gill admitted that it was a captain's dream to have a player like Siraj in the playing XI. The 25-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):

"He is a captain’s dream, every ball, every spell he bowled he came all out and gave it everything for the team."

Siraj finished as the highest wicket-taker of the series, with 23 wickets in five Tests at an average of 32.43. He took 14 wickets more than Josh Tongue, who was the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in three Tests.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

