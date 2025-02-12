Shubman Gill overtakes Hashim Amla to create history in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has become the fastest player to score 2,500 runs in ODI cricket. The 25-year-old accomplished this remarkable feat during the ongoing third and final ODI between India and England on Wednesday, February 12. The match is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On the fifth ball of the 10th over of India’s innings, the opening batter hit a boundary to surpass 2,500 career runs, achieving the milestone in just his 50th innings. With this feat, he broke Hashim Amla’s record, who had reached 2,500 ODI runs in 51 innings.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Since making his ODI debut in 2019, Shubman has rapidly ascended through the ranks to become one of India's key players. Before the ongoing third ODI against England, he had accumulated 2,475 runs in 49 matches at an impressive average of 58.92, including 15 fifties and six centuries.

His career-best knock of 208 off 149 balls came against New Zealand in 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli take charge for India in the 3rd ODI against England

England won the toss and chose to bowl, with Tom Banton replacing Jamie Overton. Meanwhile, the hosts made three changes, bringing in Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh in place of Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mohammed Shami.

Mark Wood gave England an early breakthrough, dismissing India’s captain Rohit Sharma for just one in the second over. From there, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill fought through some challenging overs, gradually settling at the crease and guiding India to 52 after 10 overs. At the time of writing, India were 94-1 after 15 overs, with Shubman on 47 and Kohli on 39.

Meanwhile, India have already clinched the series, winning the first two games. The hosts secured a four-wicket victory in the opening match in Nagpur while chasing 249. Similarly, in the second game in Cuttack, India chased down 305 to win by four wickets once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news