"Shubman Gill will be the highest run-scorer" - AB de Villiers' prediction for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers reckons Indian opener Shubman Gill could emerge as the leading run-getter in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He opined that, being an opening batter, Gill has a significant chance of finishing at the top of the chart at the showpiece event.

Pointing out how the talented youngster has been in stunning form this year, De Villiers said in his latest YouTube video (7:40):

"Shubman Gill will be the highest run-scorer in the World Cup. He is in great form. I was always going to go with an opening batter—at the very worst, a No. 3 batter.

"I think Shubman is in such form that it would be silly of me to overlook him. He is a great player and has a fantastic technique. He is playing at home in India, yes, there will be pressure but he is my pick."

De Villiers mentioned that Gill has a pretty simple batting technique. He suggested that the batter's ability to change gears according to the situation will make things difficult for the bowlers, adding (9:02):

"His style and technique are quite simple and basic, as you would generally say for some of the best players of the world. You get some exceptions, like Steve Smith. Shubman Gill is much more traditional, very straightforward technique, and doesn't try a lot of different things. He can change the gears and put a lot of pressure on the bowlers.

"He has got this incredible ability of picking up the length very quickly; you see that with some of the best players in the world. Shubman is very quickly becoming one of those, one of the best players in all the formats. Very exciting young talent. He is still young but looks like an experienced campaigner already."

Notably. Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form this year. With 1,764 runs to his name across formats, Gill is currently the highest run-getter in 2023.

"I don't know why he wasn't there in the first place" - AB de Villiers on Ravichandran Ashwin's return to India's ODI team

AB de Villiers went on to state that the Indian think tank made the right move by bringing back senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to their ODI team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He claimed that the seasoned campaigner should have been in the scheme of things for the ICC event right from the start.

Speaking about the importance of having Ashwin in the World Cup squad, De Villiers added (30:38):

"It is an unbelievable move. Not so good for South Africa and other teams. (He is) Experienced, smart, and plays the big moments really well. He has got incredible skills and understands his game with both bat and ball.

"He is a great addition to that team. I don't know why he wasn't there in the first place. I am a big fan. He is always a little bit controversial, but he plays to win."

Ashwin impressed many with his tidy spells in the first two ODIs of the ongoing three-match series against Australia. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.17.