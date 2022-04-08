"Shukria Sachin Bhai, aap ki recognition ke liye" - Ross Taylor thanks Sachin Tendulkar for appreciation tweet in Hindi

New Zealand's veteran batter Ross Taylor drew curtains to his 16-year-old long international cricket career on Monday (April 4). Several members of the cricket fraternity, including India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, have congratulated the player on his incredible journey.

Taylor wowed Indian fans by responding to Tendulkar's appreciation tweet in Hindi. The Little Master had lauded the Kiwi batter for reinventing himself over the years and called him an inspiration for aspiring cricketers.

"You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers. Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career."

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers.



The New Zealand cricketer grabbed eyeballs by tweeting in Hindi to thank Tendulkar. He stated that it was an honor to be praised by one of his favourite cricketers. Ross Taylor wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"Shukria Sachin Bhai, aap ki recognition ke liye. To get this message from my favourite player growing up is an absolute honour."

The 38-year-old's last appearance in New Zealand colors came on April 4 in an ODI match against the Netherlands at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The right-handed batter managed 14 runs in his final game. The Blackcaps secured a stunning 115-run victory in the contest.

A look at Ross Taylor's stats in international cricket

The seasoned campaigner featured in 112 Test matches, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is for New Zealand. With 8607 runs, he is currently the leading run-scorer for the Blackcaps in ODIs.

Having amassed 7683 runs in Test matches, he is also the most prolific run-scorer for his country in the longer format. When it comes to T20Is, he has 1909 runs to his name, the fourth-highest by a Kiwi batter.

ICC @ICC As Ross Taylor bids adieu to international cricket, relive the top moments from his 16-year New Zealand career As Ross Taylor bids adieu to international cricket, relive the top moments from his 16-year New Zealand career 🌟

It is worth mentioning that Ross Taylor was made New Zealand's all-format captain in June 2011. His captaincy tenure came to a premature end after 18 months, following which he took a short break from international cricket.

