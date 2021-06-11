Siddharth Kaul posts pensive message after India snub 

Siddharth Kaul has reacted to his snub from the India squad for the Sri Lanka tour. The fast bowler posted a moving message on social media, vowing to continue working hard as he bids to make a comeback to the Indian team.

The BCCI announced a 20-man squad for the Sri Lanka series on Thursday night, and Siddharth Kaul reacted to the news on Friday morning.

Sharing a picture from a Sunrisers Hyderabad training session, Siddharth Kaul wrote how failing multiple times has helped him succeed in his career. The 31-year-old appears to have taken the snub in his stride and promised to work even harder.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda last month, Siddharth Kaul had revealed that he expects to make the squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

“Definitely, I want to get into the Sri Lanka squad. Because I am preparing myself, and I am performing in domestic cricket,” Siddharth Kaul said.

India have gone in with just four frontline fast bowlers for the Sri Lanka series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the senior-most pacer, and the 31-year-old will also act as the vice-captain. He will be supported by Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini, with youngster Chetan Sakariya handed a maiden call-up as well.

When did Siddharth Kaul last play for India?

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), P Shaw, D Padikkal, R Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, M Pandey, H Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (WK), S Samson (WK), Y Chahal, R Chahar, K Gowtham, K Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, V Chakravarthy, D Chahar, N Saini, C Sakariya — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

Siddharth Kaul has played a total of three ODIs and three T20Is for India over the years. He has picked up four wickets for the country and last played a white-ball game for India in February 2019 against Australia.

The 31-year-old will next be seen turning out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. He made three appearances for the franchise in the first half of the competition, picking up three wickets.

Siddharth Kaul was not the only player to react to the squad snub, with Sheldon Jackson posting a emotional tweet after the announcement as well.

💔 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) June 10, 2021

