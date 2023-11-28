"Silence is sometimes the best answer"- Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic social media post leaves fans puzzled

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently posted a cryptic message which left fans puzzled. He is currently spending time with his family after a couple of hectic months of cricketing action.

Bumrah made a comeback from a long-term injury during the Ireland tour before the World Cup, where he led a young Indian T20 team. He also participated in the Asia Cup after the series, where India emerged victorious.

Bumrah then performed exceedingly well in the 2023 World Cup, ending up as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps from 11 games. His teammate Mohammed Shami had an unbelievable campaign, taking the pole position with 24 wickets in just seven games.

However, despite a dominant performance throughout the tournament, India failed to win the trophy as Australia beat them in the final.

Jasprit Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a cryptic message on his story, which read:

"Silence is sometimes the best answer."

Fans have been coming up with various theories and speculations on Bumrah's post. Some felt it was related to the World Cup loss, while others linked it with the return of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians (MI).

They feel that Pandya's comeback might hinder the potential chances of Bumrah becoming MI's captain in the future. Here are some fan reactions:

Jasprit Bumrah rested for 5-match T20I series between India and Australia

Due to the short turnaround period and workload management, several senior Indian players have been rested for the ongoing T20I series against Australia. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and others are among the players to miss out.

Here is Team India's T20I squad for the five-match series vs Australia:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.