"Similar mistake today as they did in the WTC Final" - Fans react as India ignore Ravichandran Ashwin for 2023 World Cup clash vs ENG

Ravichandran Ashwin has been ignored once again for the 2023 World Cup match between India and England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

The Men in Blue retained the same playing XI that beat New Zealand by four wickets in their previous game. Thus, they went with five bowlers, including two spinners and three pacers.

The development came as a big surprise since the pitch is Lucknow is known to assist the spinners.

Ashwin has only featured in the opening game against Australia in Chennai in this World Cup. The off-spinner finished with figures of 1/34 in that game as India won by six wickets.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were disappointed with Ravichandran Ashwin's absence from playing XI. One user wrote:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Ravichandran Ashwin enjoys a stellar record against England. He has scalped 124 wickets in 48 matches against Jos Buttler and company across formats.

“England do not play spin well” – Harbhajan Singh wanted Ravichandran Ashwin to play IND vs ENG World Cup game

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wanted Ravichandran Ashwin to play as the third spinner against England in Lucknow. The cricketer-turned-commentator felt that the think tank should’ve rested Mohammed Siraj to include Ashwin in the playing XI.

He recently told on his YouTube channel:

“Kuldeep Yadav's form has been good, but I wonder if we will get to see three spinners play in the next game - Kuldeep, [Ravindra] Jadeja and Ashwin. It could be a possibility since England do not play spin well.”

The 43-year-old added:

“As it is, England are not playing well in the World Cup, and if the ball starts spinning, I don't think they will be able to do much better. Playing three spinners might not be a bad option. Siraj can be rested. He has played back-to-back games.”

England recently lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs after Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman spun a web for the English batters.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first. They have fielded the same XI that lost to Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

The defending champions have managed just one win in the first five games and are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, Team India are coming off the back of a five-match unbeaten streak in the marquee ICC tournament.

Expand Tweet

Follow the IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup match live score and updates here.