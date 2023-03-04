"Similar to a win for an Asian team in WACA" - Salman Butt on Australia's win over India in Indore Test

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt hailed Australia for making an impressive comeback in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The Aussies thumped India by nine wickets in the third Test in Indore to give themselves a chance of leveling the series in the final match.

The visitors were blown away in the first two Tests as the hosts retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an unassailable 2-0 lead. However, the Aussies managed to give India a taste of their own medicine by winning on an absolute rank-turner.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt explained the significance of this win for Australia. He said:

"Australia have given a fitting reply to India and have made a strong comeback in the series. Just like they were beaten inside three days in the first two Tests, Australia returned the favour on a pretty tough pitch in Indore and outplayed India across all departments.

"This win for them is similar to a win for an Asian team in WACA or like India had won at the Gabba."

Butt also credited the visitors for silencing their critics after a disappointing first two Tests as well as those who had written them off even before the third Test began. He added:

"No one among us has given them a chance. No one would have thought Australia would make such a comeback in the series. This has set up nicely for what could be an interesting final Test as India have to win the game to win the series."

Australia's win has created pressure on India: Salman Butt

Salman Butt believes that the absolute thrashing at the hands of Australia might certainly have ruffled a few feathers in the Indian camp. He feels the hosts will need to bring their A-game to the table in Ahmedabad as the Aussies have all the momentum.

On this, Butt stated:

"Australia's win has surely created pressure on India. Their batters, who were supposed to thrive in these conditions, have failed and they will need to regroup and come back harder."

With their win in Indore, the team from Down Under secured their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final scheduled for June. India, meanwhile, will need to win the final match of the ongoing series to take their place alongside the Aussies in the summit clash without depending on other results.

The fourth Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Thursday, March 9.

