“Since Jayawardene and Sangakkara, they couldn’t find such high-class players” – Salman Butt on Sri Lankan cricket

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels there is a decline in Sri Lankan cricket after they lost the ODI series 3-0 against India.

The veteran believes the Lankans haven't found quality players since former captains Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara’s retirements. He added that youngsters prefer league cricket over international cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“Sri Lanka’s decline is their players. All of their youth are engaging in league cricket. Their major talent move to leagues, the number one preference, and then comes the bilateral thing, which is international cricket."

He added:

"Since Jayawardene and Sangakkara, they couldn’t find such high-class players. The players who show talent, their inconsistency levels are too high.”

The statement came after the visitors lost their third ODI against Team India by a huge margin of 317 runs. Chasing 391, the Lankans were bundled out for 73 in 22 overs.

It's disappointing; bowlers and batters both need to learn: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was disappointed after they were whitewashed in the ODI series by Team India. He feels that both bowlers and batters need to learn and play with intent at the highest level.

Speaking on the post-match show, Shanaka said:

“It's disappointing. Not the game we would have wanted but it happens sometimes. Bowlers and batters both need to learn how to pick wickets on these pitches and how to score runs.”

He added:

“Playing positive cricket is the key. If the boys showed intent, bowling will be different. While playing international cricket, we need to play with intent.”

Dasun Shanaka and Co. are currently placed ninth in the ICC World Cup Super League with seven wins in 21 games. The top eight teams, including hosts India, will directly qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Lions will next play two Tests, three ODIs, and T20Is in New Zealand in March and April.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes