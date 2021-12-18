"All too familiar and incredibly frustrating" - Alastair Cook disappointed with England's recurring batting collapses

Former England captain Alastair Cook has blasted Joe Root and co. for repeating their batting frailties. Cook reflected on England's grim position after day three of the second Ashes Test, lamenting their ability to withstand pressure.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan led a sensational recovery on day three after Australia reduced England to 17-2. However, Root's departure for 62 opened the floodgates for another collapse. From 150-2, England were bundled out for 236. They trailed Australia by 237, but the hosts decided to bat again.

Speaking to BT Sport, Cook observed that not much has changed for England, as their batting collapses have become too routine. Pointing out the stark contrast between Australia's and England's batters, Cook said:

"It is all too familiar, and it is incredibly frustrating for the players, the coaches, you can’t afford to lose wickets in clusters. Unfortunately they are not learning lessons. They are not being good enough when they are put under pressure as a batting unit."

"When one wicket falls, Australia are brilliant at seizing that opportunity for 20 minutes. Starting your innings on a flat wicket is so important; Australia go all in and England haven’t been good enough to withstand that."

Malan top-scored with 80 and added 138 runs with Root before his exit. By the close of play, Australia reached 45-1, leading by 282 runs and well in control. David Warner departed early after a terrible mix-up with Marcus Harris.

"Root and Malan were excellent" - Alastair Cook

Cook said that while Root and Malan were magnificent, they needed to carry on and set themselves up for the long haul. The 36-year old feels England batters cannot afford to throw away their wickets on flat tracks, saying:

"That was the big chance to get back into the series and bat big, and Root and Malan were excellent. As soon as the talisman went second or third over after lunch, (England lost) four for 19; you just cannot afford to do this on flat wickets time and time again because in 45 minutes the game is almost out of reach already."

With the game all but gone, England's best bet would be to display resilience in the fourth innings.

By saving the pink ball Test, the visitors would keep their slim hopes alive of reclaiming the urn.

