"Sir both are my friends"- Dinesh Karthik answers tricky question on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during 2023 World Cup

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik encountered a tricky question involving his teammates and star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. DK has been great friends with Rohit over the years and has also had a great camaraderie with Kohli.

This made it certainly tricky for him when he was asked about which among the two star batters did he like watching the most bat. Karthik came with a pretty clever reply and dodged a bullet that could have certainly involved some hilarious banter.

Responding to the question from the fan on Cricbuzz, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli:

"Sir both are my friends (Rohit and Virat). Marwaaoge kya (smiles). Still I will genuinely answer. While batting first, I love watching Rohit. He has three double centuries as well. Batting second, master chase, Virat Kohli."

Dinesh Karthik lauds India's bowling for Pakistan's batting collapse

Pakistan's incredible batting collapse saw them lose their last eight wickets for just 36 runs against India. While many in the cricketing fraternity slammed the Pakistan batters for their lack of application and temperament, Dinesh Karthik believes it was India's brilliance with the ball that triggered the collapse.

On this, he stated:

"Yes Pakistan collapsed, but it was due to high quality Indian bowling. If you look at literally each wicket, there was some great bowling and pressure applied on the field by the Indians and that's why Pakistan collapsed. Yes there's a little lack of skill, but it was great bowling by Indian team."

India would certainly want to strengthen their grip at the top of the table by trying to win their next game against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

India's 2023 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.