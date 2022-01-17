"England's batsmanship has been exposed as embarrassing" - Geoffrey Boycott

Former England opener Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes Australia exposed the English side's batting frailties brutally in the recently-concluded Ashes. Boycott feels England's batting struggles have reached an all-time low, making it embarrassing for the former players.

England's dismal Ashes campaign ended with yet another batting collapse on day three of the final Test in Hobart. The tourists crashed to 124, chasing 271 for victory as they lost nine wickets in a session.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Boycott lamented the poor technique of England's batters. Observing that England's batters remained clueless about which deliveries to play and which ones to leave, he wrote:

"I keep saying if England cannot bat, they will not win. England's batsmanship has been exposed as embarrassing. The whole series has been about the poor standard of batting technique, lack of footwork, judgement around off stump about what to play and what to leave. They have lacked patience and sheer bloody-minded determination to make the opposition bowlers bowl you out with good balls."

It's worth noting that England failed to pass the 300-run mark in all five Tests. Out of the ten innings, five saw the visitors getting bowled out for less than 200. Their highest total in the series was 297.

"Mark Wood was a breath of fresh air" - Sir Geoffrey Boycott

The cricketer-turned-commentator further claimed that paceman Mark Wood was one of the few silver linings for England, having unsettled Australia with his sheer pace. However, he wants Wood to maintain his fitness to achieve more success.

"Mark's pace has unsettled so many of the Aussie batsmen hitting them on the gloves, arms and body. He got them out of their comfort zone resorting to having a dart at hooking him and getting out. He was a breath of fresh air and if he can stay fit, he will have lots more success."

Wood was the highest wicket-taker for England, taking 17 in four Tests at 26.64. The 32-year old took a six-wicket haul in the second innings of the final Test in Hobart. However, his efforts went in vain.

