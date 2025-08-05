"Siraj was the main reason"- Former India coach makes huge statement on pacer's sensational performance in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former India head coach Greg Chappell lauded pacer Mohammed Siraj for his performances in the five-Test series against England. The 76-year-old described the fast bowler's exploits as 'heroic', considering ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for two out of the five Tests in the series.

Chappell was impressed by Siraj's evolution during the course of the five Test matches. He felt the 31-year-old was the main reason behind India staying competitive in the series. He wrote on ESPN Cricinfo:

"To bowl more than 185 overs in five Test matches over six weeks in any conditions is a physical, mental and emotional marathon. To do so with consistent intensity, while carrying the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for stretches, is bordering on heroic. Siraj's final-innings spell at The Oval - culminating in nine wickets for the match - sealed the game. But it was what led to that moment that truly stood out.

"What impressed me most wasn't the effort - which was immense - but the evolution. He started as a bowler with passion. He ended as a bowler with passion and purpose. That's the difference between a player and a leader. I don't think it is unfair to say that, despite the many wonderful batting efforts, Siraj was the main reason that India was competitive in the series."

Mohammed Siraj finished the England tour with 23 wickets in five Tests, including a match haul of 9/190 in the fifth game at The Oval. He was the only Indian pacer who played all five Tests, which were crammed in 44 days.

Greg Chappell praises Shubman Gill, predicts Washington Sundar to become India's first choice all-rounder

Greg Chappell praised Shubman Gill for his outstanding series with the bat. He also lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal and other batters for their performances.

But he reserved special praise for Washington Sundar, writing that it would surprise him if he didn't play more than 50 Tests and emerged as the first-choice all-rounder.

"Gill's own form was nothing short of spectacular. Yashasvi Jaiswal played with flair and maturity. Rishabh Pant added spark and steel, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja brought experience and consistency. I will be surprised if Washington Sundar doesn't establish himself as the team's premier allrounder, who I expect to play in excess of 50 Tests," Chappell wrote.

Despite the 2-2 scoreline, the former India coach felt that it was the tourists who were the moral victors of the series. He wrote:

"This India-England series will long be remembered not just for the result, but for the theatre. The subplots. The redefinition of roles. Both sides were tested - physically, tactically, emotionally. But it was India who emerged as moral victors. They won clarity. Identity. Purpose."

The last two bilateral series between these teams in England have ended in a 2-2 draw. England won 4-1 in the series played at home in 2018, which turned out to be Sir Alastair Cook's swansong as an international cricketer.

