"Siraj ne jaga diya" - Fans react hilariously as Marnus Labuschagne sleeps on the balcony during Day 3 of the WTC final

World No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne slept before his batting during Australia's second innings against India in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London on Day 3, Friday (June 9).

In a video shared by ICC, the 28-year-old batter can be seen enjoying a quick nap on the balcony outside the dressing room before he suddenly woke up and walked out to the crease.

This happened after the crowd cheered for India when David Warner was caught behind the stumps off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling during the fourth over for Australia.

Labuschagne looked good with the bat as he remained unbeaten on eight at Tea but suffered multiple blows to his thumb and chest off Siraj’s bowling.

"Me after getting ready for school when the auto used to be a few minutes late."

Marnus Labuschagne's Australia gain a 173-run lead in their first innings in WTC 2023 final

A complete bowling performance from captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Cameron Green helped Australia bowl out India for 296 in 69.4 overs. Cummins led from the front, scalping three wickets, while Starc, Boland, and Green returned with two wickets. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon also settled for a solitary wicket.

For India, Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 89 off 129 balls, while Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 51(109) and 48(51), respectively.

Batting first, Australia posted 469 in their first innings, courtesy of centuries from Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121). Alex Carey and David Warner too chipped in with 48 and 43, respectively.

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/108. Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur bagged a couple of wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja settled for one.

At the time of writing, Australia were 31/2 post Tea on Day 3, with Marnus Labuschagne (12*) and Steven Smith (3*) at the crease. David Warner departed cheaply, scoring just one run, while Usman Khawaja departed for 13.

