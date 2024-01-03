"Siraj weaving magic in Newlands" - Internet hails Indian pacer after his 6-wicket haul in 2nd IND vs SA Test

Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the new ball as India bundled out South Africa for a mere 55 runs in the first innings of the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Indian bowlers were severely criticized after their below-par performance in the first Test. They bounced back strongly to bowl out the Proteas for 55 - their lowest score in a red-ball cricket since readmission.

Siraj single-handedly demolished the hosts with figures of 6/15 from nine overs, including three maidens. His spell was one of the best in recent times and had everything in it - accuracy, seam, and swing. It was also his best figure in red-ball cricket since his debut against Australia in 2020.

Fans were ecstatic to see Mohammed Siraj shedding fire on a lively Newlands wicket. Several former cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina, also showered praise on the Hyderabad-born pacer.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul helps India knock over South Africa for 55 runs

South Africa's stand-in captain Dean Elgar won the toss and chose to bat first in Cape Town. The decision backfired as Indian pacers shed fire with the new ball to bulldoze them inside the morning session. Only two of the 11 batters managed to cross the single-digit mark.

Siraj drew the first blood in the fourth over, dismissing Aiden Markram, before getting the better of skipper Elgar. Bumrah joined the party by removing Tristan Stubbs to have the hosts at 11/3. It was Siraj all in all as he completed the five-wicket haul in a very quick time.

Mukesh Kumar gave the finishing touches, dismissing Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, while Bumrah came back to get the better of Nandre Burger. South Africa could only manage 55 runs in 23.2 overs, leaving India with a massive advantage for the rest of the game.

