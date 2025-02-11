“Sitting idle at home, you tend to think about it more” - Discarded all-rounder breaks silence on India comeback amid Ranji Trophy 2024-25 heroics

Team India pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has acknowledged being disappointed about not finding a place in the national side since the end of 2023. The 33-year-old last played for India in the Test series in South Africa in December 2023.

Thakur has been in incredible form with bat and ball for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. In his most recent outing against Meghalaya, he picked up four-wicket hauls in both innings and scored a breathtaking 42-ball 84 in Mumbai's lone batting innings.

Thakur picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Haryana.

Talking about his exclusion from the Indian side, Thakur said [via TOI]:

"When there's no place in the team, there's naturally disappointment. And, when you're not playing, sitting idle at home, you tend to think about it more. But once I step onto the field, my entire focus is on the match -- whether it's club cricket, Ranji Trophy, IPL, or playing for India."

He added:

"To me, every cricket match is the same, regardless of the level. I always aim to give my best in whichever game I play, I don't have any other thoughts. It affects every player differently. Personally, I don't dwell on the past. If I do, it only leads to disappointment and distracts me from the game. My focus is on what's in my hands."

Thakur boasts remarkable all-round numbers in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, picking up 30 wickets at an average of 21.10 and scoring 396 runs at an average of 44.

"I believe I'm in contention" - Shardul Thakur

Thakur might be the pace-bowling all-rounder India is seraching for in Tests [Credit: Getty]

Shardul Thakur remains optimistic about a return to the Indian Test side but wants to continue his excellent form to earn the selection call. Team India have been on a downward spiral in the red-ball format, losing back-to-back series against New Zealand at home and Australia in Australia.

"I believe I'm in contention. The next step is to make my place in the team and earn selection. That's always the goal. Right now, I'm playing at the Ranji Trophy level. International cricket is the highest level we all strive for. It's always on my mind, it's the motivation to play for the country that drives me forward. That passion, that fire, never fades," said Thakur (as per the aforementioned source).

He added:

"Professional cricket comes with highs and lows. Sometimes you perform, sometimes you don't. Sometimes you're in the team, sometimes you're dropped. But the real challenge is bouncing back, preparing well, and delivering when it matters. That's the fun part of it."

Team India's next Test assignment is a five-match series in England, starting June 20. Meanwhile, Thakur will look to help Mumbai to consecutive Ranji Trophy titles for the first time since the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

