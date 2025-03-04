"Six and Out perfect name for Maxwell's biography" - Fans troll Glenn Maxwell for falling cheaply in IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal

Australia's batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell fell cheaply at a crucial time in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against India in Dubai on March 4. The 36-year-old walked out to bat with the game delicately poised at 198/5 in the 37th over.

Ad

However, living up to his hit-and-miss reputation, Maxwell went six and out against left-arm spinner Axar Patel. The swashbuckling batter swept a leg-side delivery for a sensational maximum off the second ball of the 38th over.

Yet, he played all around a straight ball from Axar to be cleaned up off the very next delivery, reducing Australia to 205 for 6 in 37.3 overs. Maxwell scored a brilliant 15-ball 32* in Australia's tournament opener against England, their last completed game, helping the side to a thrilling five-wicket win.

Ad

Trending

However, Maxwell's dismissal for a five-ball seven in the ongoing semifinal against India had fans on Twitter trolling the veteran cricketer with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued trolling Maxwell for his untimely dismissal, saying:

"Six and OUT perfect name for Maxwell 's biography."

"Maxwell thought it was Dubai's 2014 MotoGP track," tweeted a fan.

"Glenn Maxwell can sometimes be like Afridi. I said it even before he came to bat.He will hit and miss. Everyday is not sunday," a fan wrote.

Ad

Australia post competitive total in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against India

Australia recovered from Glenn Maxwell's early departure to post a competitive total of 264 in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against India. Winning the toss and batting first, the Aussies got off to a poor start, losing makeshift opener Cooper Connolly for a nine-ball duck.

However, the veteran pair of Travis Head and Steve Smith steadied the ship with a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. The former fell for a quickfire 33-ball 39 off the in-form Varun Chakaravarthy, leaving Australia reeling in trouble at 54 for 2 in the ninth over.

Ad

A second consecutive half-century partnership followed between Smith and Marnus Labuschagne but India broke the blossoming stand once again with Australia's score on 110.

The pattern of useful partnerships and wickets alternated for the rest of the innings, with Smith top-scoring with 73 off 96 and Alex Carey adding a crucial 57-ball 61. Australia finally were bowled out for 264 in the final over with three balls to spare, setting India a competitive target of 265 to advance to the grand finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback