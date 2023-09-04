Skipper Kane Williamson overcomes injury to be picked in New Zealand 2023 World Cup squad

New Zealand white-ball skipper Kane Williamson will be part of the 15-member squad for the 2023 World Cup, scheduled to be played in India, starting next month.

Williamson suffered a knee injury in the opening game of IPL 2023 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in March. The 33-year-old was stationed at the deep mid-wicket boundary when he tried to take a catch off a pick-up shot by Ruturaj Gaikwad but fell awkwardly in the process. He held his knee in agony for a few minutes before being carried off the field and ruled out of the tournament.

Ever since, head coach Gary Stead and the star batter have provided updates about the recovery, indicating that his return for the World Cup is touch and go.

However, in the latest development, Stead confirmed Kane Willamson's availability for selection and credited the skipper for his undying dedication during the recovery phase.

"Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him. He’s left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him," Stead said to the ICC.

Expand Tweet

Gary Stead further spoke about monitoring Williamson's recovery and not rushing the superstar's return, considering that the World Cup is a long tournament.

"At the same time, he’s also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn’t wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we’ve previously said, it’s great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term," Stead stated.

"As we’ve said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match," he added.

The Kiwis are currently on a white-ball tour to England, comprising four T20Is and as many ODIs to prepare for the showpiece event. They are set to name the World Cup squad on September 11.

New Zealand will play the same opponent in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final in the opening game of the mega event in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Kane Williamson was the Player of the Series in the 2019 World Cup

Kane Willaimson had a magnificent tournament with the bat in the 2019 World Cup.

Flashback to the 2019 World Cup, and Kane Williamson was the Player of the Tournament for his scintillating batting, propelling New Zealand within touching distance of their first title.

The champion batter scored 578 runs in 10 games at a phenomenal average of 82.57, including two tons and as many half-centuries. Included in his masterful batting displays was a well-played 67 in New Zealand's semi-final victory over pre-tournament favorites India.

Unfortunately for the Black Caps, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the grand finale in a Super Over against hosts England. Despite being perennial semi-finalists and finalists in the last two 50-over World Cup, New Zealand are yet to be crowned as world champions.

Williamson's return will bolster their chances dramatically as the veteran batter averages a magnificent 47.83 in his 161 ODI games, with 13 centuries.