"SKY is literally in the Sky"- Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav takes three stunning catches in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Apart from being an incredibly consistent batter, Suryakumar Yadav proved that he provides immense value to the Indian team on the field as well. The Indian vice-captain was fully focused in the slip cordon as he pulled off two incredible catches to eliminate Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips inside the first three overs.
The way he leaped into the air and held onto his catches in the slips showed the incredible balance that he possesses.
Suryakumar Yadav later took another catch at deep mid-wicket right at the boundary line. He made it look easy with incredible awareness of his surroundings and sent Mitchell Santner back to the pavilion.
Fans on Twitter hailed SKY for his incredible catches and for maintaining his composure while pulling them off. Here are some of the reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav's catches gave India a much-needed head start
With a mammoth target of 235 to chase, New Zealand needed their big guns like Finn Allen to get off to an explosive start. But that wasn't to be as Hardik Pandya induced an edge and Allen had to depart, thanks to an incredible take from SKY.
Yadav took an eerily similar catch in the third over as Glenn Phillips was sent packing by Hardik Pandya. Once New Zealand lost their first three wickets for five runs, they were always playing catch-up. Their batting failed to show any spine as they were bowled out for 66.
India won the game by a massive margin of 168 runs, their biggest in T20Is and Hardik Pandya recorded another series win under his belt as captain.
India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner
