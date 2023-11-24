"SKY is TOO overhated! People have made him a scapegoat"- Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning 80 (42) in 1st IND vs AUS T20I

Suryakumar Yadav continued his dazzling form in T20s with a match-winning 80 (42) in the first T20I against Australia on Thursday (November 23). He entertained the crowd at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam with majestic shots all around the field.

After being asked to bat first, Australia notched up 208/3 in 20 overs. Josh Inglis slammed a 47-ball century and spearheaded their attack in the batting department. Steve Smith (52) and Tim David (19*) played supporting roles.

Team India then got off to a flier with Yashasvi Jaiswal going after the Australian new-ball bowlers. However, both Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad departed in quick succession, leaving their side vulnerable at 22/2 in a steep chase.

Suryakumar Yadav walked in at No. 4 position and changed the complexion of the chase. Coming off after a poor run in the 2023 World Cup, Surya did not need any sighters in his familiar T20 territory. He started with a great rhythm and injected momentum into the innings with delectable strokes.

Even though Ishan Kishan was struggling at the other end, he did not let the scoring rate dip by playing with positive intent. Suryakumar Yadav conjured a 112-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (58) to set up the platform for his side.

In his maiden match as a captain in international cricket, he shepherded his side expertly. He scored a blistering knock before perishing in the 18th over with 15 runs left in the chase. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh (22*) finished the game after that with a brilliant cameo.

Fans took note of Suryakumar Yadav's wonderful knock in the first T20I against Australia and expressed their reactions on X. Here are some of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Very happy with the way the boys displayed themselves on the field"- Suryakumar Yadav after the win vs Australia

At the post-match presentation, Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed satisfaction with the intent of his teammates after securing a comfortable win against Australia. Reflecting on the win, Surya said:

"Very happy with the way the boys displayed themselves on the field, also the energy we put in. Loved it how everyone came back in the field under pressure."

"Very proud moment to captain the country, to represent the country will take some time to sink in. I felt there'll be a little bit of dew, but there was no help that way. It's a small ground, though, the wicket gets better later on."

Lauding the efforts of the bowlers, Surya added:

"We thought a par score'd be 220 or 230, but the bowlers took us back in the game. All three fast bowlers pulled us back in the game after the 16th over, which was incredible.

On message to the batters before the chase, Surya continued:

"Just told them to go out and express themselves, only one way to go after being 30 for 2! We've been in that situation plenty of times for both franchise and country. Great to see how the boys kept their nerves. Rinku's calmness and composure assured me. "

Team India and Australia will square off in the second T20I of the series on Sunday (November 26) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.