SL vs AUS 2022: ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as on July 1

Australia registered their sixth win in the ICC World Test Championship on Friday, July 1. The Aussies thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to cement their number one position in the standings.

Courtesy of the win, Australia have added 12 points to their tally. They now have 84 out of the 108 points available from nine matches to take their points percentage to 77.78.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka's points percentage dropped from 55.56 to 47.62 after their defeat against Australia. Heading into this series, the Islanders held fourth position in the points table, but are now down to the sixth spot.

Cameron Green was adjudged the Man of the Match in the first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka. The all-rounder scored a match-winning 109-ball 77 in the first innings. His half-century helped Australia gain a valuable 109-run first-innings lead.

Chasing five runs to win in the second innings, David Warner smashed a four and a six in the first four balls to guide the Aussies home.

Australia will look to complete a clean-sweep in the ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka

Cameron Green smashed six fours in his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Australia boosted their points percentage to 77.78 from 75 with a 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka on Friday.

The second Test of the series will begin on July 8 at the Galle International Stadium. A win in that game could take Australia's tally to 96 points and their points percentage to 80. The Aussies will be keen to replicate their performance from the first Test and tighten their grip over the top spot.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will look forward to avenging their big defeat in Galle. The home team could return to the top five of the ICC World Test Championship standings if they put up a better showing next week.

