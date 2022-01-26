Lasith Malinga appointed as Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach for T20I series against Australia 

Sri Lanka's legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga is set to serve as the bowling strategy coach for the national team's upcoming tour of Australia. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) made the official announcement of the same on Wednesday, January 26.

The 38-year-old's role will be a short-term one, during which he will help the Sri Lankan bowlers with his tactical insight and technical expertise. The appointment was made by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

SLC wrote in a statement:

"Malinga, in his new short-term role as a specialist coach, will support Sri Lanka’s bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans."

Malinga also shared his excitement following his appointment. He pointed out that there are a number of talented bowlers in the country and he looks forward to working with them. He said:

“We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop."

Former Sri Lankan pacer Rumesh Ratnayake will be the interim head coach for the team's tour of Australia. It is worth mentioning that he is currently in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test and is expected to join the squad ahead of the T20 series opener.

Sri Lanka and Australia will battle it out in five T20Is in February. The much-awaited series is set to begin on February 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The visitors have announced a 20-member squad for the tour.

Sri Lanka announce squad for Australia T20I series

Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in the five-match series while Charith Asalanka will serve as his deputy. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has retracted his retirement from international cricket, could not find a place in the 20-member squad.

Opening batter Danushka Gunathilaka will return to the side for the first time since being banned for breaching COVID-19 protocols last year. Kusal Mendis, who was also suspended for the same, has also been included in the squad.

Sri Lanka squad for Australia T20Is: Dasun Shanaka (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando

