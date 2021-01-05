“England are hungry to get out there” - James Anderson ahead of challenging tours of Sri Lanka and India

England pacer James Anderson is all excited about his side's upcoming challenging tour of the subcontinent.

England are scheduled to play 17 Tests in 2021 and will start their journey with two Tests in Sri Lanka this month, followed by four Tests in India in February-March.

Although Anderson expects the tours to be tough for the seam bowlers, he warned that England are ready for the challenge.

James Anderson was quoted by Reuters while speaking to the press on Monday,

“Obviously, these will be difficult tours for seam bowlers, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting. It’s just a different challenge and the fact that we’ve not played any Test cricket for a few months now means we are all hungry to get out there.”

Anderson, 38, is England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. With 600 scalps to his name, he also has the most wickets for any fast bowler in the longest format of the game.

Anderson, who reached the 600-wicket milestone against Pakistan in August, said that he used the long break to work on his fitness for the upcoming cricket season.

The England squad are currently isolating in their hotel in Hambantota. The visitors are awaiting their COVID-19 testing on Tuesday after which they will be allowed to start practising ahead of the Galle Test, which starts from January 14.

James Anderson’s dismal record in Sri Lanka

In a career spanning close to 18 years, Anderson hasn’t done well in Sri Lanka. He has 12 wickets from the six Tests he has played in the island nation at an average of 46.08. His strike rate reads a dismal 88.3.

However, Anderson is being optimistic and said,

“Going on the last couple of tours of Sri Lanka, the wickets have really suited the spinners. But there are opportunities for the seamers to take wickets; there is reverse swing, and the new ball does swing as well. Certainly, I’ve had some success at Galle, and I know some of the other seamers have as well, so it is certainly not doom and gloom for the seamers. We’ve got to be ready to put in a big shift.”

It remains to be seen how Anderson performs during England's challenging tours of Sri Lanka and India.