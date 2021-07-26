SL vs IND 2021: "IPL franchises should look at him"- Muttiah Muralitharan backs Wanindu Hasaranga to get an IPL contract

Muttiah Muralitharan reckons IPL franchises should look at Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as a potential option for their teams at auction next year.

However, Muralitharan was quick to add that it would be tough for Hasaranga to get game time in the IPL as most franchises prefer to pick local Indian spinners. Nevertheless, the Sri Lankan legend is confident that the 23-year-old will get a 'launch' at the IPL.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been a standout bowler for the hosts in the ongoing limited-overs series against India. In the first T20I, the leg spinner returned with figures of 2-28, helping Sri Lanka restrict the visitors to 164. However, India won the game by 38 runs in the end.

Despite Sri Lanka's struggles, Wanindu Hasaranga has stood tall, and Muralitharan believes he can become a regular at the IPL if he gets the opportunity. Muralitharan said in a chat on ESPNCricinfo:

"IPL franchise should look at him. But the problem is if it's a local players, he walks into the side. But if it's a foreign player, you have to see which franchise wants a foregn spinner."

"Its a tricky thing. They will buy him but playing him is something which will not be easy for a franchise. Because some franchise look mostly at Indian spinners rather than foreign spinners. He will get a launch and if he gets a game or two and performs, then he will be a regular player."

Wanindu Hasaranga produced a super spell of 2/28 in four overs 🔥 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/xt5BLVe5dR — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 25, 2021

Even in the two ODI games against India, Hasaranga had an economy of 4.32 while picking up three wickets. The spinner missed the final ODI game due to an injury.

"In shorter game, Wanindu Hasaranga is a very good bowler"- Muttiah Muralitharan

India won the 1st T20I by 38 runs and take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/7zw4gjcp3I — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 25, 2021

Muttiah Muralitharan added that Wanindu Hasaranga is well suited to bowl in the shortest formats and highlighted how the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav helped Sri Lanka restrict India in the first T20I. Muralitharan said:

"He bowls well in T20s most of the time. In shorter games he is a very good bowler. He took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav which was important otherwise, Suryakumar would have gone on to score even bigger score. The total would have been very different."

In 58 T20 games in his career, Wanindu Hasaranga has picked 75 wickets while bowling at a tight economy of 6.44. Even in T20Is, his economy is at 6.77 after 20 matches. The 23-year-old is also a handy batsman lower down the order

Edited by Diptanil Roy