SL vs IND 2021: "It's a travesty Yuzvendra Chahal has not been playing regularly in the last 18 months"- Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra was impressed with Yuzvendra Chahal's performance in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, despite the spinner not playing regularly in the last 18 months.

Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 3-50 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The leg spinner was able to make an impact as soon as he came into the attack.

Aakash Chopra was delighted to see Yuzvendra Chahal in full flow, with his subtle variations and control over line and length, in the second ODI. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, the former India batsman said:

"The wide array of subtle variations; it was a delight to watch. I actually really enjoyed watching him (Yuzvendra Chahal) bowl. He bowled a ball which was really flighted, but that wasn't his slowest delivery. The delivery that dismissed the batsman bowled, it was slightly flatter, but that wasn't the quickest delivery. Sometimes the ball spins a little more, sometimes it spins a little less."

Yusss Chahal 😍



Another fine outing for @yuzi_chahal as he bags 3️⃣ crucial wickets ✨



Watch #SLvIND 2nd ODI LIVE on #SonyLIV https://t.co/8QYVfLgOc3 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/mVFGLoPhDh — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 20, 2021

The 43-year-old added that it felt as though Chahal was controlling the ball with a string, given his immaculate control over line and length.

"The lines are outstanding," said Chopra. "He's actually like- the ball is on a thread, and he wants it to pitch slightly outside leg, middle stump, bowl slightly outside off. Asking those probing questions, change of flight and change of speed from the hand. He's got almost everything going for him. It's a travesty that he has not been playing regularly in the last 18 months. The quality that this boy brings to the table is a delight to watch."

Yuzvendra Chahal narrowly misses out on becoming the fastest to take 100 ODI wickets for India

Before the second ODI against Sri Lanka, Yuzvendra Chahal had 94 wickets to his name in 55 appearances.

The leg spinner had a slim chance of emulating Mohammed Shami, who holds the record for being the quickest Indian player (56 matches) to pick up 100 wickets in ODIs. As things turned out, Chahal ended with a three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka and is now on 97 wickets in 56 ODI games.

Nevertheless, Yuzvendra Chahal can now emulate Jasprit Bumrah, who reached the 100 wicket milestone in ODIs in 57 games and is the second-quickest Indian to reach that mark.

Another three-wicket haul in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka would see Chahal become the joint second-quickest player to bag 100 wickets for India in the 50-over format.

Edited by Bhargav