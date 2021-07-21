SL vs IND 2021: "It was tremendous to see Chahar and Bhuvi" - An ecstatic Shikhar Dhawan reacts after winning his first series as India captain

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan was in awe of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar after they pulled off an incredible win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Chasing 276 runs, the Men in Blue were at 160/6 at one stage with Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar in the middle. Despite being down, the Indian cricketers didn't lose belief and fought till the end to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Deepak Chahar took India over the line by scoring the winning runs 🤩



Watch the 3rd ODI on Friday at Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/QYC4z57UgI) 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #Chahar pic.twitter.com/67oNNnxeOK — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 20, 2021

Reacting to the incredible win at the post-match presentation ceremony, Shikhar Dhawan credited the batsmen for putting up a brilliant show. He said:

"It was tremendous to see Chahar and Bhuvi. I'd like to mention Krunal as well. Everyone showed character. The odds were low but we knew that he's batting well in the nets. His presence of mind, his calculation - in the last four overs they didn't take on the legspinner because at the time he was lethal."

Deepak Chahar paced the run chase to perfection. He showed no nerves to bring up first ODI half-century and guided India home with five balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on 69 runs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with 19 crucial runs.

It was a good lesson for the youngsters: Shikhar Dhawan

Unlike the last game where India dominated the proceedings, the tempo shifted from one end to the other throughout the game. Shikhar Dhawan reckoned that it was a good learning curve for the young cricketers and that they will only get better from here.

DEEPAK CHAHAR HAS DONE THE IMPOSSIBLE. TAKE A BOW! India win the match & the series! 🤩



Final ODI, Friday on Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/fiujunPQQs — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 20, 2021

"We were confident of chasing it, but we didn't start well. It was a good lesson for them. These sort of matches we're gonna learn a lot as a team and they'll learn how to handle games like these," Shikhar Dhawan added.

Shikhar Dhawan also praised Sri Lanka for executing their plans to perfection. The hosts dominated the game but lost control in the last couple of overs when a calm and composed Deepak Chahar produced a masterclass to take the game away.

"I felt that the way Sri Lanka planned their innings, batting and bowling - they brought the spinner on early - and the way they fielded was good to watch and learn. They worked very hard but glad that we're on the winning side. Every game whether we win or lose, it's a learning. We are also going to get better," he added.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar