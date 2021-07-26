SL vs IND 2021: "Plays his first ball like he already has a 100 to his name"- Mohammad Kaif on Suryakumar Yadav

Mohammad Kaif lauded Suryakumar Yadav's confidence and ability to hit big from the word go. Kaif said that Yadav bats as if he already has a century under his belt.

Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat for India in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, scoring a quickfire 50 off 34 balls. India set the hosts a target of 165, which they successfully defended by bowling out Sri Lanka for 126 in 18.3 overs.

Earlier this year, Yadav made his international debut this year against England in T20Is, commencing his career with a six off his first ball. Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Kaif lauded Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. writing:

"Surya Kumar Yadav these days plays his first ball like he already has a 100 to his name. No nerves, no doubts, in total control. Always great to see a domestic star do well internationally."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket haul helped India wrap up the game with ease as Sri Lanka never looked comfortable in the chase.

"Suryakumar Yadav took the pressure off me" - Shikhar Dhawan

Suryakumar Yadav shared a 62 run stand with Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan in the first T20I. After the match, Dhawan highlighted how Yadav took the pressure off him by playing 'calculated shots'.

"He (Surya) is a great player, and we enjoy watching him bat. He took the pressure off me, and the way he plays calculated shots was amazing to watch. I feel we played quite well after losing early wickets. It was about one or two boundaries; we knew we could get going." said Dhawan at the post-match presentation.

India suffered an early setback after Prithvi Shaw's first-ball dismissal. But Dhawan and Yadav's partnership steadied the visitors, who put up a competitive total, which eventually turned out to be a match-winning one.

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka starts in Colombo on Tuesday.

