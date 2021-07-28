SL vs IND 2021: Shikhar Dhawan tests positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Team India have been dealt another blow as skipper Shikhar Dhawan has also tested positive for COVID-19 if reports are to be believed. The news comes hours ahead of the 2nd T20I which was postponed to July 28 (Wednesday).

Dhawan is the second Indian cricketer after ace all-rounder Krunal Pandya to contract the deadly virus. This news comes even after a strict bio-bubble was put in place.

Seems Covid is not scared of Gabbar too…Sources say he is Covid positive…Get well soon Skipper @SDhawan25 @BCCI — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) July 28, 2021

Incidentally, Shikhar Dhawan was among eight cricketers identified by the BCCI's medical team who came in close contact with Krunal Pandya and were isolated immediately.

Although it was reported that all eight cricketers tested negative in a fresh round of RT-PCR tests, as things stand, Dhawan has returned with a positive test again. Shikhar Dhawan, along with all eight cricketers, will miss the last two T20I matches scheduled for July 28 and 29.

Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to lead the Men in Blue for the first time in international cricket in Dhawan's absence.

Krunal Pandya also tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday

NEWS : Krunal Pandya tests positive.



Second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28.



The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.#SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

Ace all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested COVID-19 positive after he complained of a sore throat on Tuesday. He then returned positive on both RT-PCT and rapid antigen tests.

Eight cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, were immediately isolated for coming in close contact with Pandya. The BCCI confirmed the same in a statement, which read:

"Following the rapid antigen tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The medical teams have identified eight members as close contacts."

As a result, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were compelled to push the 2nd T20I by one day.

"The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," the statement added.

