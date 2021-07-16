SL vs IND 2021: Sri Lanka announce 25-man squad for India series, Dasun Shanaka to lead the side while Lahiru Kumara makes a comeback

The Sri Lankan cricket committee has announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India. As reported by various media outlets earlier, Dasun Shanaka has taken up the captaincy role for the hosts, with Kusal Janith Perera missing out due to an injury.

Dhananjaya De Silva has been named as deputy to Dasun Shanaka. Meanwhile, fast bowler Binura Fernando will miss the ODI series but is expected to be available for the T20I contest.

Fast-bowler Lahiru Kumara has made a comeback to the limited-overs team after more than a year. His last appearance in ODI cricket came in 2019.

The 3-match ODI series had to be rescheduled after COVID-19 cases emerged inside the hosts' camp. The series now begins on 18 July with an ODI encounter in Colombo. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka's squad for limited overs series against India

Dasun Shanaka (C),Dhananjaya De Silva (VC), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando (to miss ODI series), Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 squad for the 3-match ODI series & the 3-match T20I series against India 🇮🇳

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in white-ball cricket

Indian white ball tour of Sri Lanka 2021 #SLvIND

India have won 8 of their last 10 ODI encounters against Sri Lanka. In fact, India last lost a bilateral ODI series to Sri Lanka way back in 1997.

Overall, India leads the head to head record with 91 wins to Sri Lanka's 56 in the ODI format. 11 games have ended with no result.

Team India rule the roost over the Islanders even in the shortest format, winning 13 games to Sri Lanka's five, while one game has ended with no result.

India vs Sri Lanka series schedule

ODI series:

First ODI : July 18

: July 18 Second ODI : July 20

: July 20 Third ODI: July 23

T20I series:

First T20I : July 25

: July 25 Second T20I : July 27

: July 27 Third T20I: July 29

