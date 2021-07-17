SL vs IND 2021: "There is a sniff for Sri Lanka" - Muttiah Muralitharan explains one advantage the hosts have over India

Muttiah Muralitharan branded India the favorite to win the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. However, the former spinner was quick to highlight that the Men in Blue haven't played international cricket in a long time, and things could get tricky for them if they don't play well in the first game.

Sri Lanka are coming into this series on the back of a whitewash against England, where they lost the T20I as well as the ODI series. However, Muralitharan reckons that the Islanders have some recent game experience under their belt, and that should give them a little bit of an advantage over the Indian players who haven't played any game competitively since the postponement of the IPL.

In a chat on ESPNCricinfo, the Sri Lankan legend stated:

"Only disadvantage I would say is they (India) have not played a game for a long time. Sri Lanka, somehow they have played some games, they didn't perform well but still. When you play a game nerves and everything come. First match will be a tricky match for India because they have to get their A game to the play and if they miss, then they will doubt themselves a little bit. India are favorites but there is a sniff for Sri Lanka because they have been playing cricket recently."

🗣️🗣️ The youngsters in the team are very talented #TeamIndia vice-captain @BhuviOfficial on the youngsters in the squad💪#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FHFvZo5UZI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2021

The first ODI starts tomorrow in Colombo. Team India have won 8 of their last 10 ODI encounters against the Islanders.

"Nobody should even think about this"- Muttiah Muralitharan on talks of this being a second-string Indian side

Evening 🌕 ✅

Lights ON 💡💡

Intensity 💪 ⚡️



We get you all the deets from #TeamIndia's first practice session under lights in Colombo 🏟️ - by @ameyatilak & @28anand



Watch the full video 🎥 👇 #SLvIND https://t.co/sNqmij1Lox pic.twitter.com/LjtPSV4RLy — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2021

Muttiah Muralitharan added that India are in a similar position to England, who recently beat Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series while fielding their second-string side.

Muralitharan stated that nobody should even think of this Indian team as a weak team as all of them have performed well and handled pressure situations by playing in the IPL. The former off-spinner said:

"Because of IPL, they have got the strength, so many players can play in the national side. They have no fear because of playing in the IPL with the best of the best. They know how to perform in that. India has the strength that England has. Nobody should even think about this (Indian team) as a second strength (team) because these players have been performing."

Sri Lanka recently named their 25-man squad for the limited-overs series against India, where three uncapped players have been included on the roster. Fast-bowler Lahiru Kumara has made a comeback after last making an appearance in an ODI in 2019.

